First Alert Forecast: April opens with a January feel

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bundle up and hang onto your hat! ...as wintry winds bluster across the Cape Fear Region this Thursday. Your First Alert Forecast features clouds breaking for sun but temperatures struggling through the 50s amid northwest winds that will gust over 30 mph at times.
Record-challenging low temperatures pose a frost and / or freeze risk for the next couple of nights. Lower to middle 30s will be most common; a few outlying spots may clip the upper 20s. Use your WECT Weather App to see if any bulletins are effective for your specific spot as you tend to your garden!
Your First Alert Forecast continues with chilly, possibly frosty final night of Passover and a beautifully sunny Easter Sunday! Catch details on these times and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. Or, tap your WECT Weather App for a ten-day outlook for any spot you like!
