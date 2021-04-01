David Howard named New Hanover County’s public health director

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County on Thursday announced that interim public health director David Howard will take over the permanent position beginning April 6.
Howard had been serving as the interim public health director since January, replacing former director Phillip Tarte. Prior to that, Howard was the county’s assistant public health director since December 2017.
“During the county’s COVID-19 response, David has been integral in providing sound advice and guidance to county leaders and to the community,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet. “He is a trusted leader who creates a collaborative environment that drives innovation, excellent customer service, and transparent community engagement for Public Health. I believe New Hanover County will benefit from his expertise and his passion to improve the health of all our citizens.”
Before joining New Hanover County, Howard served as director of Health and Human Services for Bladen County and health director for Hyde County.
Howard holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Marketing from UNC-Wilmington and a Master of Public Health from UNC-Greensboro.
“My being chosen to lead our public health team and serve alongside our very dedicated staff is both an honor and privilege,” said Howard. “I have been a local resident for many years, and watched New Hanover County grow by leaps and bounds, and am truly excited to see how we grow and improve together into the future. I look forward to working across our entire community and accomplishing great strides in health and well-being for everyone, in every walk of life.”
