Assisted living facility holds birthday celebration for 101-year-old

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Virginia Briggs celebrated her 101st birthday Thursday in Southport with family and friends at assisted living facility Elmcroft of Southport.
To mark the occasion, the Southport Fire Department, Police Department and a classic car club called Cape Fear Cruisers surprised her by having a little parade for her. As the picture shows, she was ecstatic!
Briggs grew up in Vermont and lived in New England most of her life. She was in New York for her 100th birthday but was unable to celebrate because of COVID-19 restrictions.
She moved to Southport last year to be closer to her daughter who lives on Bald Head Island.
