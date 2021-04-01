Area Easter egg hunts begin Thursday night

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland will host a drive-thru egg hunt Thursday, April 1, from 6-7 p.m.
The event, which is limited to 100 vehicles, will be held in the Leland Town Hall parking lot.
“All attendees must stay in the vehicle at all times,” the town stated on its website. “Eggs containing candy (and some with special prize certificates!) will be delivered to the vehicles for each registered child.”
Other Easter events planned include:
- April 3, 10 a.m.: Calvary Baptist Church in Wilmington will have games, giveaways, and an Easter egg hunt.
- April 3, 10 a.m.: Bridge of Life Community Church in Leland will hold a grill-out and egg hunt.
- April 3, 10-noon: Old Zion Wesleyan Church in Tabor City will hold its annual community Easter egg hunt.
- April 3, 3 p.m. Chadbourn will host an Easter Egg Hunt at the train depot. You will need to wear a mask and bring a basket. There will also be live music and games.
