Rules for dogs on beach go into effect Thursday in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Changes to allowances related to dogs on the beach will go into effect in Carolina Beach Thursday, April 1.
The town has released the following information:
MUNICIPAL BEACH STRAND REGULATIONS:
- All dogs are required to be on a leash at all times.
- April 1 through Sept. 30, dogs are allowed on the beach during restricted hours before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. Dogs are not allowed on the beach between 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- You must have on your person at all times, a plastic or paper container that can be used to clean up and contain dog waste until it can be disposed of in an appropriate container.
FREEMAN PARK REGULATIONS:
- All dogs are required to be on a leash at all times.
- You must have on your person at all times, a plastic or paper container that can be used to clean up and contain dog waste until it can be disposed of in an appropriate container.
The following pet regulations for the BOARDWALK BUSINESS DISTRICT are in effect year round:
- Dogs are not allowed on the historical wooden parts of the boardwalk at any time.
- Dogs are not allowed in the Boardwalk Business District at any time-this includes sidewalks, walkways, or public property east of Canal Dr. from the north side of Harper Ave. (Hampton Inn location) up to and including Cape Fear Blvd. (gazebo area).
Violation of any regulations listed above will result in the issuance of a $100 fine/citation, according to Carolina Beach officials.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.