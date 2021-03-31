First Alert Forecast: A cold blow as April begins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! A powerful cold front is the lead actor in your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. As it approaches, balmy breezes will fuel a shower / storm risk through Wednesday night. After it departs, wintry winds will send temperatures tumbling Thursday and Friday.
Wednesday night: This risk of showers will continue overnight but any risk of severe weather has now ended. Lows will only slowly fall through the 60s down to the middle 50s by morning with southerly breezes ahead of the front.
Thursday: T. S. Eliot once said “April is the cruelest month” and, on this day, biting-cold northwest winds with 30+ mph gusts will corroborate that sentiment. Expect temperatures to nosedive through the 60s and 50s amid the wintry flow, even as rain-clouds break for spells of sun.
Good Friday: Dawn will bring a frost risk in areas sheltered from the still-punchy winds and near-record low temperatures in the lower and middle 30s. (The sitting record low for Wilmington for April 2 is 32, from 1923.) And despite sun, expect afternoon highs only in the lower 50s.
Holiday weekend: Gardeners, beware of another frost / freeze event for early Saturday. Enjoy sunny 50s / 60s for the final afternoon of Passover Saturday. And, for Easter Sunday: clear, crisp 30s and 40s for 6:54 a.m. sunrise services ahead of a bright, beautiful afternoon of 60s and 70s.
Whew! Lots of weather incoming! Details are packaged another way in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Thanks, as always, for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.