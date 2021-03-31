Duke Energy, county officials to test sirens near Brunswick Nuclear Plant today

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A test of the outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will take place between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 14.
Each of the 38 sirens within 10 miles of the plant will sound for five to 30 seconds. Officials say it may be necessary to test some sirens more than once.
The tests are being performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.
