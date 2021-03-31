CFPUA cancels emergency boil advisory for Love Grove neighborhood

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA has canceled an emergency boil water advisory that was issued for the Love Grove neighborhood and some surrounding areas on Wednesday.
The advisory was issued due to a water main break on North 10th Street and affected the following addresses: all of the Love Grove area; all of Hall Street; the 900, 1000, and 1100 blocks of North 11th Street; and the 900 block of North 10th Street.
Approximately 150 customers were impacted, according to CFPUA.
