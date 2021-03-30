Wilmington Downtown Inc. offering new microloans for small businesses

Wilmington Downtown Inc. offering new microloans for small businesses
Wilmington Downtown Incorporated is offering more help to businesses impacted by the pandemic.
By Jon Evans | March 29, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT - Updated March 29 at 8:17 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Downtown Incorporated is offering more help to businesses impacted by the pandemic. WDI’s new Microloan Program can offer loans of up to $20,000 for startup funding or to help offset the issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is a partnership between WDI and Civic Federal Credit Union designed to benefit businesses in the central business district and other downtown areas.

In a news release sent by Holly Childs, the President and CEO of Wilmington Downtown Inc., the microloans are described as “short-term, low interest loans that can be used for a wide range of needs from rent to inventory to expanding e-commerce capabilities, differing from most other small business loans”

The release also says the terms of the WDI microloans include:

  • · Amounts: Maximum loan amount is $20,000
  • · Maximum Terms: 5 years
  • · Initial Payment Deferral: Approved loans have initial payments deferred for six months
  • · Businesses must be located within one of the downtown districts of Wilmington

Interested business owners are encouraged to contact WDI for more information.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.