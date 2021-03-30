UNCW Men’s Soccer team climbs into top-10 after fourth straight shutout victory

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Men’s Soccer team has jumped into the College Soccer News Top-10 rankings after a fourth consecutive shutout victory, 1-0 over William & Mary on Saturday night.
Coach Aiden Heaney’s team is ranked ninth by CSN, moving up from 13th spot with a 5-0-2 overall record. The Seahawks have only allowed two goals all season and have five straight shutouts dating back to a 0-0 tie with Duke on February 26. UNCW is 2-0-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association’s South Division, percentage points ahead of James Madison.
“I’m super proud of the guys that we were able to get the result tonight,” Coach Heaney said after the win over William & Mary. “We’ve still got work to do. We still have to work to make sure we’re one of the top-2 teams (in the conference). We’ve got to make sure we regroup here, James Madison is our next game in conference, so we’ll have to play well.”
That match with the 26-ranked Dukes (3-0-1, 2-0) is scheduled for April 9th in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The team first heads to Coastal Carolina for a match against the 18th-ranked Chanticleers (7-2-2) at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 3.
