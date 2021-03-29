Two cases of rabies confirmed in New Hanover Co. in last two weeks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There have been two confirmed cases of rabies in New Hanover County in the last two weeks, the sheriff’s office said Monday.
One of the confirmed cases was in the Sunset Park area while the second was off Middle Sound Loop Road, according to a news release from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
“The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit wants to remind you to keep your pet’s rabies vaccinations up to date due to a couple of animals in Wilmington that tested positive for rabies,” the news release states. “Also if you encounter an animal that appears to have rabies to call 911, and keep all pets away from the rabid animal. It’s important to avoid all contact with the animal suspected of having rabies.”
Anyone with questions can contact the Animal Services Unit at 910-798-7500.
