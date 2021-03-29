Pender County promotes assistant emergency management director to top spot

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Commissioners in Pender County have appointed a new director for the county’s Emergency Management department.
Tommy Batson, who most recently served as the county’s fire marshal and assistant emergency management director, was chosen to succeed State Representative Carson Smith, a former sheriff of Pender County who was appointed to the role in an interim capacity in March of last year.
“I look forward to continuing my service in Pender County in the role of emergency management director,” said Batson.
Batson, a native of Pender County, started his public service career more than 24 years ago as a volunteer firefighter. He began working in Pender County several years later as a part-time telecommunicator in the Sheriff’s Office 911 Center.
George Brown, chairman of the Pender County Board of Commissioners, said Batson is an experienced leader who has served Pender County through difficult storms, as well as the recovery process. Batson served in the Emergency Operations Center for 42 straight days during Hurricane Florence in 2018.
“We are pleased to appoint Tommy Batson as our new Emergency Management Director,” said Brown. “Tommy is one of the few people in the county who has served our community during every major event since Hurricane Fran.”
During his years of service Batson earned numerous certifications, including NC Level III Fire Inspector, NC Fire Instructor II, NC Certified Fire Investigator, NCEM Executive Coordinator, NC Type III All-Hazard Incident Management Team-Planning Section Chief, and Operations Section Chief and Liaison Officer. Batson has also received three Life Saving Awards for saving six people in three different events.
“As I take over as Director for Pender County Emergency Management, I plan to maintain and improve the capability of the department in successfully working relationships to prepare for, respond to, and mitigate from all-hazards related emergencies and disasters,” said Batson.
Batson’s transition to emergency manager went into effect on March 28.
