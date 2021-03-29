First Alert Forecast: mild and chilly temperature swings through Easter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Monday! Your First Alert Forecast features a beautiful but chilly night ahead for the Cape Fear Region. Skies will remain clear or mostly clear which will allow temperatures to drop back into the 40s with a few pockets of upper 30s for areas far inland.
In the longer range: your First Alert Forecast carries a midweek shower chance and warmer 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. In addition, another cool blast is expected late week with a risk of frost for the nights bookending Good Friday, but a gorgeously sunny and mild Easter Sunday.
Catch these ideas in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. Or: extend your outlook deeper into April with a ten-day forecast for any spot you choose with your WECT Weather App!
