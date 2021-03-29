First Alert Forecast: cooler Monday, frosty Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a beautiful but brisk Monday across the Cape Fear Region. Clouds will yield to lots of sun but, despite the brightness, a crisp northwest breeze will keep temperatures from warming to the 70s and 80s that have been so common recently. Expect afternoon highs in the middle, perhaps upper 60s.
In the longer range: your First Alert Forecast carries a midweek shower chance, a risk of frost for the nights bookending Good Friday, and a gorgeously sunny and mild Easter Sunday.
Catch these ideas in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. Or: extend your outlook deeper into April with a ten-day forecast for any spot you choose with your WECT Weather App!
