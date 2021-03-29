‘The Black Phone’ wraps filming in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Filming on the Ethan Hawke movie The Black Phone has wrapped in Wilmington, according to one of the film’s producers.
“And that’s a wrap. THE BLACK PHONE is in the can. Thank you Wilmington! You’ve been amazing,” C. Robert Cargill tweeted Saturday.
The Black Phone was adapted by Cargill and the film’s director Scott Derrickson, and is based on a short story by Joe Hill.
A description of the short story states that the main character, John Finney, is locked in a bloodstained basement and in the cellar is an antique telephone, long since disconnected, but rings at night with calls from the dead.
The Blumhouse Productions film has been using the working title of Static.
Filming began in the Port City last month.
Among films previously directed by Derrickson are The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Sinister and Doctor Strange.
