Arrest made in theft of construction material found submerged in the Cape Fear River

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies have arrested a man in connection to the theft of several construction vehicles and equipment found submerged in the Cape Fear River earlier this month.
Nickolas Davis faces 18 counts of larceny and injury to personal property, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
The two vehicles, trailers and mini excavators were stolen from Ansco & Associates. On March 17, investigators tracked the stolen equipment to the Castle Hayne boat ramp at the Northeast Cape Fear River.
Dive teams were brought in and after about 12 hours, all of the stolen equipment was recovered from the river.
