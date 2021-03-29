Allergies or COVID-19? Doctor discusses the difference

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Spring allergy season arrived in Southeastern North Carolina; the air is thick with pollen.
Its arrival comes as we are still fighting the COVID 19 pandemic.
Dr. David Schmitz from Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine said there are some similarities in symptoms between COVID-19 and allergies, but a fever will likely differentiate the two.
“Allergies tend to not have a fever associated with him or a deep sense of fatigue and tiredness,” he said. COVID-19 tends to cause the patient to have a fever.
“Illness genuinely comes with a fever; that’s still the number one thing we always check for when patients come into the clinic,” he said.
Dr. Schmitz said if you are experiencing allergy symptoms, take action.
“You never want to ignore symptoms but always monitor them,” he said. “Allergies are always best handled with the over-the-counter medication, histamine blockers and the ocean saline nasal rinses.”
He said if symptoms last longer than 5 to 7 days, while taking over-the-counter medication, it’s time to make an appointment with your doctor to tailor a treatment to your needs.
