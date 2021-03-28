New Hanover County man reported missing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County authorities are looking for a missing person.
Salvatore “Sal” Villari, 31, was reported missing on Saturday. He’s 5′8″ and weighs about 156 lbs. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office describes him as having brown hair and brown eyes and with a medium build. He has a distinguishable knot on the inside of his hand.
Villari was last seen at a home on Avenel Drive in Wilmington. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray track pants and gray and blue running shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
