First Alert Forecast: unseasonably warm, storm risk persists

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Your First Alert Forecast includes above average temperatures once again with highs in the lower 80s inland and upper 70s along the coast. Temperatures will reach the middle 70s by around noon. Gusty winds will dominate for the majority of the day. Isolated showers and storms are possible throughout the day, with chances increasing into the evening hours due to a cold front moving through the Cape Fear Region.