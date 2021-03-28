Animal Control Director arrested on assault and gun charges

By Frances Weller | March 28, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT - Updated March 28 at 11:53 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The director of Columbus County Animal Control was arrested over the weekend.

According to Sheriff Jody Greene, Loretta Shipman was arrested Saturday for assault by pointing a gun. In addition, she was charged with trespassing and injury to personal property.

Shipman is being held in the Columbus County jail without bond. Sheriff Greene says that’s protocol since this is a domestic violence matter. He says she will be able to go before a judge on Monday.

Shipman has been on sick leave following surgery. The Columbus County Board of Commissioners appointed Sheriff Jody Greene as the interim animal control director earlier this month.

