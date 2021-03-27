Road to recovery: Southport woman is back in her home after house fire

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) -It’s been nearly a year and a half but Ms. Jennifer Rabon is finally back in her home after losing almost everything to a house fire on January 17th, 2020.
“I went upstairs to put my pajamas on and heard something and this was right before the alarms went off, so I looked down the stairs and there were flames shooting up,” said Rabon.
Ms. Rabon nearly lost her life, but made it out alive. She did slide down the steps, breaking her back and getting badly burned.
She spent time at the hospital in Chapel Hill recovering in the burn unit.
Charles Drew, the Southport Fire Chief says things could have turned out very differently if they didn’t install new smoke alarms the month before.
“That is what saved her life having those to alert her there was a fire downstairs,” said Drew.
Rabon did lose her cat in the fire. She credits the Southport fire company and the support of her neighbors with saving her life.
“I’ve just thanked them so profusely, they just saved me, and I just could never repay them for all they have done for me,” said Rabon.
Chief Drew says they are very happy this had such a positive outcome.
