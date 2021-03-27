PAY UP: Lawmaker wants Chemours to buy equipment to rid drinking water of toxic chemicals

“I am under no delusions. It’s going to face some uphill battles because let’s face it — there are big forces, big corporate forces, who will be vehemently opposed to it,” she says. “But that’s okay. We need to have this dialogue. I promised the citizens of New Hanover County that I was going to fight for clean water. And so, while I recognize that there are folks who will try to undermine this bill, I’m still going to file it.”