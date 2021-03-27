NHC educators line up for their second shots as schools prepare to bring back more students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vaccine clinic was held Friday at the Department of Health and Human Services for New Hanover County Schools teachers and staff to receive their second shot of COVID-19 vaccine.
Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust was at the event to show support for the teachers and staff who chose to be vaccinated.
“We’re excited. It’s been a tough year for everyone but some of the things we can celebrate — some of the things are far and in-between, but we can celebrate being vaccinated and the opportunity for all of our employees to receive the vaccination,” said Foust.
Foust said around 2,000 school employees have received the vaccine — and that doesn’t include numbers from today.
According to the most recent data from nces.ed.gov, there are a total of 3,524 school employees comprising 1701 teachers and 1823 other staff meaning approximately 57% have received at least one vaccine before Friday.
When asked if he was concerned about employees who were not getting the vaccine, Foust said he was just glad the option was available to everyone.
He says the partnership with the county health department has been critical in getting staff members vaccinated — and believes it will help classrooms get back to normal.
