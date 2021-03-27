First Alert Forecast: warm with a storm chance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Saturday afternoon! Isolated storm chances as well as gusty winds are still possible through this evening and Sunday. These storm cells could potentially even be accompanied by small hail. Tonight’s temperatures will be comfortable throughout the evening with overnight lows in the middle 60s.
Tomorrow’s temperatures are shaping up to look like today’s, with highs in the lower 80s. A more seasonable pattern is in store for next week where high temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s before the end of the week where we could see frost on the schedule. Keep an eye on the forecast for updates on this cooler air next week!
For more weather-related info, check out our WECT app and stay tuned!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.