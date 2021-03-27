First Alert Forecast: mild and unsettled weekend in store

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this final March weekend! keep an eye on the radar this weekend as chances for Strong or gusty storms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. Gusty winds would be the primary concern, but a rogue rotating storm or small hail could accompany some of these cells.
In the temperature department, Your First Alert forecast will feature highs that soar into the upper 70s and lower 80s for the Cape Fear region, with coastal temperatures topping out in the mid 70s. Tonight’s temperatures will remain comfortable throughout the evening with overnight lows in the lower 60s.
Even with the presence of clouds, tomorrow’s temperatures will feature more 70s and 80s with more seasonable 60s and 70s early next week. Check out the numbers for Wilmington below, and keep an eye on late next week as another round of cool air could introduce some growing season frost potential. And as always, check out your FREE WECT Weather App for a ten-day forecast tailored to your zip code!
