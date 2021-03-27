Bars and restaurants can be open again until 2 A.M. in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As of Friday, at 5 p.m. bars and restaurants are allowed to stay open until 2 a.m. for the first time since the pandemic started in March 2020. This comes after Gov. Roy Cooper lifted the ban on alcohol sales after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23.
People who were out and about Friday said they are happy to see downtown come back to life.
“Either it’s going to be absolutely crazy or not crazy at all because people don’t know about the 2 a.m curfew that has changed. Now that it’s in effect, it’s either going to be one of the two,” said Wilmington resident Justin Kline.
Restaurants can now be open at 75% capacity and bars can be at 50% capacity. This is also the first night they can be open until 2 a.m.
