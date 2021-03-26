UNCW to offer virtual, in-person commencement ceremonies next month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW will offer both virtual and in-person commencement ceremonies for its graduating students next month.
The university will hold multiple in-person ceremonies for the Class of 2021 on May 7 and 8 at Trask Coliseum as well as a virtual ceremony.
“Although the university initially announced a virtual May commencement, improving conditions and the rollout of vaccines have made it possible to consider modified in-person ceremonies,” UNCW announced in a news release. “We value the feedback we received through a survey of the Class of 2021, which helped shape plans for the upcoming ceremonies.
“Graduates who attend an in-person ceremony will receive one guest ticket for their chosen ceremony. Seating will be assigned, and graduates will sit with their guests. COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be in effect for the in-person ceremonies, including social distancing and required face coverings. Trask will be sanitized between ceremonies.”
All graduates will be recognized individually, regardless of which option they choose.
All ceremonies will be livestreamed.
Departmental celebrations will be virtual.
More information can be found here.
