Mother reports father for alleged child abuse

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A mother contacted the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office when she noticed bruising on her two children after an extended visit to their father during the timeframe of December 25, 2020 through February 6, 2021.
She reported the seven-year-old had bruising around the neck, back, stomach and chest, while the nine-year-old’s body was bruised.
The 29-year-old father, Kyle Page Lerwill Lewis, of Peacock Road in Whiteville allegedly grabbed the seven-year-old child around the neck restricting breathing, struck the child multiple times, and forced food in the child’s mouth while covering the child’s mouth and nose.
Lewis was arrested March 24, 2021 and has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of child abuse. He received $7,500 secured bond.
