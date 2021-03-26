Marijuana, meth seized in Bladen County drug bust

WHITE LAKE, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladen County man is behind bars on several drug-related charges following a bust by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning.
According to a news release, investigators with the sheriff’s office’s drug unit, the Community Impact Team, and patrol deputies served a search warrant at a home on McLean Road near White Lake after previously receiving complaints that drugs were being sold at the residence.
During the search, 55 grams of marijuana, 7.5 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of cash were seized.
Cornelius Lamar Autry, 48, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijauana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Autry was booked in jail under a $125,000 bond.
