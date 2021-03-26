Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine in Columbus Co.?

COLUMBUS COUNTY (WECT) - If you’re still scrambling to get a COVID-19 vaccine, here’s a number worth jotting down.
Columbus Regional Healthcare System: COVID Vaccine Hotline 910-642-1554
On Wednesdays, if the hospital has vaccine doses available, that hotline will help you book an appointment for the following Thursday or Friday.
Since the vaccine rollout in February, Columbus Regional Healthcare has given out more than 3,200 first doses and more than 1,800 people have been fully vaccinated.
“The demand is great, we’re even seeing people from out of town,” said the hospital’s outreach coordinator, Stephanie Miller. “People are looking for a place to come.”
The hospital staff is seeing looks of joy, fear, and tears of relief in those hours people walk through the door.
“We’re living and making history, and people know it,” said Miller. “When you take the calls and you hear them in the background saying ' yes, great; I’ve got it.’ You see the need, the urgency and the desire for people to get this vaccine is there. People want to get back to their lives.”
Another Columbus County option, online, recently is Walmart. he retail giant’s Whiteville store is also taking vaccine appointments, based on availability. You log in and check for vaccine availability, click here.
