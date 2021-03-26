First Alert Forecast: continued warmth and unsettled into the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday afternoon from your First Alert Weather Team! Temperatures this afternoon will continue to soar into the upper 70s or lower 80s for the Cape Fear region, with coastal temperatures topping out in the mid 70s. A pop-up shower or locally strong storm is possible through the breezy evening hours. Tonight’s temperatures will remain comfortable throughout the evening with an overnight low in the lower 60s.