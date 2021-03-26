First Alert Forecast: ahead of a cold front, record warm with rogue storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a breezy and very warm Friday all across the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures to soar to highs mainly in the lower and middle 80s on the mainland and 70s for area beaches and barrier islands. The record high temperature for Wilmington for March 26 - 81, set in 1949 - is, believe it or not, the lowest of any day in the entire month of March and will certainly be challenged if not broken!