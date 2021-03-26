DOT installs America’s 1st World War II Heritage City signs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Department of Transportation has installed the “America’s 1st WWII Heritage City” signs onto Wilmington’s entry signs following recognition in 2020.
According to author and military historian, Wilbur D. Jones, Jr., Captain, USNR (Ret), installation of the signs is the culmination of a 13-year project to accomplish this recognition by the World War II Wilmington Home Front Heritage Coalition.
Jones stated in the announcement: “Enjoy, be proud, and celebrate.”
The national designation by the Secretary of the Interior was announced by President Donald Trump at the USS Battleship North Carolina on September 2, 2020.
