Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office, ATF announce four arrests

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement officials announced four arrests that were the result of joint investigations involving Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).
Braceton Ray Snowten, 23, of Fair Bluff, was taken into custody at Mollie Road and Hwy 701 in Whiteville on March 9.
“He was federally charged following a 2020 investigation into the distribution of firearms and illegal controlled substances throughout Columbus County,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Snowten is awaiting Federal Court proceedings.”
Lukim Lamont Pittman, 29, of Chadbourn, was arrested on March 8 in Cumberland County on federal warrants following a 2020 investigation for firearms and illegal controlled substance violations that occurred in Columbus County. He is awaiting Federal Court proceedings.
Terrance Lashawn Flowers, 33, of Hallsboro, was arrested on Feb. 24.
“In December 2020, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office obtained multiple warrants on Terrance Lashawn Flowers, 33, of Crabtree Lane in Hallsboro, following an investigation into the distribution of cocaine and other illegal controlled substances throughout Columbus County,” the news release states. “Flowers was on Federal Probation for Possession of Stolen Firearms, Possession of Firearms by a Felon, and Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking Crimes. Flowers’ additional illegal controlled substance activities were a violation of his probation. As a result, Flowers was arrested on February 24, 2021, at Columbus County Courthouse.
“Flowers is in Federal Custody, awaiting court proceedings for Federal Probation violations. Flowers is facing up to three (3) years on his previous sentence left to serve, in addition to the probation charges. His state charges from December are pending the conclusion of the Federal Court proceedings.”
David Travis Nance, 36, of Evergreen, was arrested on May 27, 2020, at his residence on federal warrants.
“In June 2019, Nance was arrested by Columbus County Sheriff’s Office for stealing firearms from Rober McNair’s residence on Princess Ann Road. Mr. McNair’s residence was destroyed by a fire,” the news release states. “Following the fire, Nance went on McNair’s property and removed multiple firearms from the charred remains of the residence. Nance was charged with multiple firearm offenses on the state level. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office ATF Violent Crimes Task Force Officer adopted Nance’s case federally.
“On March 1, 2021, Nance pled guilty to Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon in Federal Court. Nance is awaiting his sentencing which is scheduled for June 7, 2021.”
