Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office, ATF announce four arrests

“In December 2020, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office obtained multiple warrants on Terrance Lashawn Flowers, 33, of Crabtree Lane in Hallsboro, following an investigation into the distribution of cocaine and other illegal controlled substances throughout Columbus County,” the news release states. “Flowers was on Federal Probation for Possession of Stolen Firearms, Possession of Firearms by a Felon, and Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking Crimes. Flowers’ additional illegal controlled substance activities were a violation of his probation. As a result, Flowers was arrested on February 24, 2021, at Columbus County Courthouse.