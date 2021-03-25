Wilmington man pleads guilty in 2020 shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was sentenced to 20-36 months in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty in connection to a shooting last year in Wilmington.
Courtney Antwain McNeil, 20, pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony carrying a concealed gun.
McNeil was charged in the shooting of a 20-year-old man on Rankin Street on July 6, 2020.
“During the stop, police discovered a pound of marijuana and a firearm, and the vehicle’s other two occupants (McNeil’s brothers) were arrested on related charges,” the WPD said in a news release.
At the time of his arrest, McNeil was charged with:
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Distribute Marijuana
- Felony Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
- First Degree Attempted Murder
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill
In October 2019, Courtney McNeil was arrested for the shooting of a 14-year-old in the Houston Moore community. Police say those charges were dropped due to a lack of cooperation from the victim.
