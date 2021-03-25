TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Vernon Road to close for pipeline crossing work

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of Vernon Road in the Town of Northwest will be temporarily closed while Cape Fear Public Utility Authority crews complete work on a pipeline crossing for the Kings Bluff Raw Water Transmission Main project.
Vernon Road will be closed north of the intersection with Mt. Misery Road starting at 8 a.m., Monday, April 5. Drivers will be detoured via Blue Banks Loop Road to Mt. Misery Road.
The closure is expected to remain in place through April 8.
“Crews will be completing a road crossing for the new Kings Bluff Raw Water Transmission Main,” CFPUA said in a news release. “Once complete, this 14-mile pipeline will convey raw water from the Kings Bluff Pump Station on the Cape Fear River to local water utilities. Construction is expected to be complete in early 2022.”
