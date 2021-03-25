TRAFFIC ALERT: Closure announced for E. Boiling Spring Road

E. Boiling Spring Road will be closed at the railroad crossing beginning Thursday, March 25. (Source: WDAM)
By WECT Staff | March 25, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT - Updated March 25 at 7:34 AM

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - E. Boiling Spring Road will be closed at the railroad crossing beginning Thursday, March 25.

The City of Boiling Spring Lakes released the following detours:

  • Highway 87/George II Highway - make a right onto Funston Rd. Just after crossing the railroad tracks, make a right onto the first paved road to continue onto Funston Rd.  Follow Funston and just before it turns into a dirt road, make a right onto E. Boiling Spring Rd.
  • East Boiling Spring Rd., make a left onto Funston Rd.  At the stop sign make a left to continue on Funston Rd. which will take you to Rt. 87/George II Highway – OR – make a right onto Daws Creek which will take you to Highway 133.

The closure is expected to last approximately three weeks.

