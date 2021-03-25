Southport Marina boat owners asked to cover millions in hurricane damage to docks

“The engineer said the reason that the docks failed is that there were boats in the marina, and said had there been no boats in the marina that the docks wouldn’t have failed. But a marina is to hold boats. So it was kind of a silly argument,” said Geddie, who also happens to be a retired maritime attorney. He thought that the letters from Southport Marina were just the first step in the negotiation process between insurance companies hoping to get the other company to cover the damages.