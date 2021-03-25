NHCS no longer checking students temperatures daily

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools announced it has modified its morning screening process and will no longer do daily temperature checks.
“NHCS has modified the morning screening process based on state and CDC guidance,” the school system stated on its social media accounts. “Screening at school entry now asks each student: ‘Have you had any COVID 19 exposure or a diagnosis?’
“Students will no longer have their temperatures checks daily.”
