New Hanover High football team in quarantine due to Covid-19 exposure

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover High School varsity football team is currently in quarantine due to a Covid-19 exposure, seemingly ending the team’s season.
A spokesperson for the school district said the football team will remain in quarantine until April 4. This Friday’s game against Ashley High School and the season finale at West Brunswick High School on April 1 are both canceled.
“Thank you to all of our seniors! Covid may have derailed the season, but you all left your mark on this program! We wish you all the best moving forward!,” a tweet from New Hanover High’s official Twitter account stated.
While the North Carolina high school football regular season ends on April 9, New Hanover and Hoggard were forced to move up their season finale originally scheduled for that date to Week 1 due to Covid-19 issues at both South Brunswick and West Brunswick high schools.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.