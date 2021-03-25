Man accused of killing father stole $134K from parents’ bank account, warrants allege

Flynn Thomas Gruidl, 44, making his first court appearance after he was charged with killing his father at their home on Caribe Court on Friday, Nov. 20. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | March 25, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT - Updated March 25 at 11:17 AM

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County man who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his father last year is now accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his parents’ bank account months prior to the killing.

Flynn Thomas Gruidl, 45, was served arrest warrants on Wednesday on felony charges of obtaining property by false pretense greater than $100,000 and exploiting disabled/elderly adult by trusted person.

The warrants allege that Gruidl transferred money from his parents’ account without his mother’s authorization to a joint account that he shared with her and then spent the money. The alleged incident occurred in May 2020 and totaled approximately $134,000, according to the warrant.

Gruidl is accused of killing his father at their home on Caribe Court in the Myrtle Grove area on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

According to a spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Gruidl’s father suffered “blunt force trauma” wounds and a family friend called 911 to report the incident, but the victim was already dead by the time deputies arrived at the scene.

Gruidl was arrested and booked into the New Hanover County Jail the follow morning, and remains jailed on a $2 million bond.

Flynn Thomas Gruidl (Source: NHCSO)

