First Alert Forecast: a very warm Friday ahead with a marginal storm risk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast features toasty temperatures in the 70s each day through Sunday. A few 80s will mix in! ...especially for inland portions of the Cape Fear Region on Friday.
The highest odds for rain in the period are 30% for Friday, 40% Saturday, and 40% Sunday. If storms manage to pop Friday which, again, is not a guarantee, there is a small chance that the strongest cells include strong winds and hail. It now appears scattered showers and thunderstorms are a better bet for the weekend.
A brief cooldown is likely early next week behind a cold front. Highs will fall back to the 60s with some lows in the 40s. Unsettled and warmer conditions return by the middle of next week.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days - including much of Easter weekend - for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
