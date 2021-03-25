Deputies arrest suspects accused of intentionally hitting dirt bike rider in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people have been arrested after investigators say they used a truck to intentionally hit and injure a dirt bike rider in Brunswick County this past weekend.
James Dean Varner, 30, of Wilmington, was taken into custody Thursday morning at his home on Parkway Boulevard on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and two counts of assault by pointing a gun. He was released from jail after posting bond.
A spokesperson for the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said a second suspect was arrested in connection with the incident, however, the spokesperson declined to identify the individual and said they were still being processed at the jail.
The incident happened Saturday afternoon in a wooded area off of U.S. 74/76 and Malmo Loop Road near Leland.
According to a Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) log of the incident, a 911 caller alerted dispatchers that he and another victim were riding dirt bikes, possibly on private lands, when a truck struck one of them, and one of the men in the truck pulled a gun on them.
“We were riding dirt bikes and this truck was directly behind us ... and the truck ran him over. The truck was doing about 60 miles an hour when it ran him over,” the caller stated. “We have him down flat on the ground ... can you get somebody here fast, we’ve had guns held on us.”
When asked what type of vehicle struck the victim, the caller said it was a white Toyota Tundra and said the victim was “ran over by both tires” and was “drove up and drove over.” The caller then identified the suspects as an older man and his son and one of them pulled a gun on them while inside the truck.
The caller admitted to dispatch that they were likely trespassing while riding the dirt bikes but said “this is totally uncalled for.”
An Airlink helicopter was alerted and arrived at the scene to transport the injured rider to the hospital. His current condition is not known.
The investigation is ongoing.
