Deputies arrest suspects accused of intentionally hitting dirt bike rider in Brunswick County

Special shoutout to our friends at Airlink. Their rapid response helped our crews evacuate someone who was badly injured in a remote part of our district. Brunswick County Sheriff Deputies played a huge role shuttling Fire and EMS personnel to the scene and keeping us all safe so that we could work. With Brunswick County EMS Paramedics on scene stabilizing the victim, the expert pilot with Airlink was able to place his critical care crews less than 100 yards from where we were working. Our teamwork and their rapid response saved a lot of time, and made extraction of the victim that much safer. Good job to everyone involved!