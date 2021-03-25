Deliberations begin in trial of man charged in deadly house fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Deliberations began Thursday afternoon in the trial for a man accused of setting a fire that killed a young girl and her great aunt just before Christmas in 2014.
Harry Davis is facing one count of first-degree arson, two counts of first-degree murder, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is accused of dousing the house on Lingo Street in gasoline and lighting it on fire in the early morning hours, while five people slept inside.
Fourteen-year-old Makayla Pickett, who was blind and autistic, was never able to escape the house. Firefighters later found her on the living room floor.
Her great aunt, 51-year-old Pamela Pickett, got out of the home, but lost consciousness shortly after making it to the grass. First responders administered CPR, but she died just outside the home.
