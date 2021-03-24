Wilmington man, woman jailed on heroin trafficking charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man and woman from Wilmington are accused of selling hundreds of bags of heroin and are facing drug trafficking charges following an eight-week investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a news release, vice and narcotics detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Hart Street near Carolina Beach Road on Monday, seizing two handguns.
Detectives also arrested Jamil Raymere Williams, 38, and Latischer Nanece Patton, 47, who they say were responsible for selling over 1,000 bags of heroin during the investigation.
Williams was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $1.25 million bond on numerous drug-related charges including trafficking heroin, conspire to traffic heroin, sell and deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Patton was given a $1 million bond on charges of trafficking heroin, conspire to traffic heroin, conspire to sell and deliver heroin, and possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin.
Both remain in the New Hanover County jail.
