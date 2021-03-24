Wilmington drug dealer pleads guilty in overdose death

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington drug dealer is headed to prison after pleading guilty in connection with a woman’s overdose death in 2019.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, Teon Mare Clark entered a guilty plea on Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter and was given a prison sentence of 59-83 months.
On May 6, 2019, deputies responded to a home on Kings Drive after receiving a report of a subject not breathing. When paramedics arrived, they found a woman on her back not breathing, but were unable to revive her.
Deputies at the scene found needles and empty bags of heroin that were stamped “tick tick boom” near the victim’s body. Narcotics detectives were alerted and began an investigation which revealed that an individual by the name of “Gunna” or “T” sold the heroin to the victim.
Detectives ran the “Gunna” alias through a law enforcement database and found that it was associated with Clark. A meeting with Clark was then set up where he was taken into custody and found to be in possession of six bags of heroin.
Clark, 25, admitted during an interview that he sold the victim the drugs earlier in the day and said the drugs in the bags were “strong.” He said he needed the money and was planning to sell the victim six more bags.
An autopsy report revealed the victim died of mixed drug toxicity and found lethal levels of fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, metabolites of heroin, and metabolites of cocaine in her blood.
The six bags labeled “tick tick boom” seized from Clark were tested at the state crime lab and found to contain heroin, acetyl fentanyl, and fentanyl.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.