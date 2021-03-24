Two members of PAG added to Novant Health Board of Trustees

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WECT) - Two members of the Partnership Advisory Group that guided New Hanover Regional Medical Center through its sale to Novant Health last year have been named to the Novant Health Board of Trustees.
Brian Eckel and Jason Thompson will serve as representatives for the Novant Health Coast Region board of managers.
“I’m pleased to welcome Brian and Jason to our board of trustees,” said Carl S. Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health. “With their extensive community work, expertise in strategic growth and invaluable participation with the Partnership Advisory Group, they will be instrumental in expanding Novant Health’s strategic initiatives to southeastern North Carolina.”
The Partnership Advisory Group (PAG) was tasked with guiding the process as New Hanover County considered selling New Hanover Regional Medical Center last year. Novant Health purchased NHRMC last fall.
The 21-member PAG was made up of hospital board of trustee members, physicians, and members of the community.
Eckel is a co-founder of Cape Fear Commercial, a commercial real estate firm in Wilmington
Thompson is the owner of American Property Experts, a recycling and biomass fuel production facility.
