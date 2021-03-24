Riverfront Farmers’ Market returns to Wilmington this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Spring is here and warmer weather is on the way which means it’s time for Wilmington’s annual Riverfront Farmers’ Market.
The market will reopen on Saturday at its Surry Street location at Waterline Brewing.
Last year, the market switched things up to a drive-thru style market in order to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, and according to the market’s website, organizers plan to return to Dock Street once conditions allow it to.
The Riverfront Farmers’ Market will run every Saturday for the season, and will be open from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The market will have a range of options for visitors, from food trucks to fresh produce and even music.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.