New Hanover boys soccer team remains undefeated, advances to state championship game

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School boys soccer team is heading to the 3A state championship game.
On Tuesday, the Wildcats defeated Southern Alamance 3-0 in the state semifinals led by junior forward Aidan Payne, who scored two goals in the playoff victory. The Wildcats were up one goal at halftime, pulling away in the second half with two more scores.
TJ Rennie, New Hanover boys soccer coach, saw some flaws in the Wildcats’ performance, but ultimately expressed satisfaction with his players, particularly the senior defensemen.
“I thought tonight in the first half was the first time we got a little nervous,” Rennie said. “It wasn’t perfect, but when you got guys like Aidan Payne and Charlie Letson up front — the goals they scored tonight were unbelievable. And Selden (Baldwin) and Miller (Lancaster) leading them from the back — pretty darn good.”
Now 15-0 on the season, New Hanover will face Weddington in the state championship game. The Warriors are 15-1-1 this season, coming into the final game as a third seed. New Hanover comes in as the second seed.
The championship game takes place this weekend in Cary at WakeMed Soccer Park. The exact day and time is to be determined.
