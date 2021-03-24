Leland adding new fire station, relocating another

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A new fire station is coming to the town of Leland with hopes to better improve the fire department’s ability to combat fires and, in the long run, save taxpayers money.
The new station, Station 53, will be located along Old Lanvale Road. Construction is expected to be completed later this summer. Leland Fire Chief Chris Langlois highlights the benefits of adding a new station.
“There’s going to be three main benefits,” Langlois says. “Number one, faster response times. Number two, a more effective number of firefighters responding to fires, and, number three, helping to save our residents and taxpayers money.”
Langlois says residents could save money in the long run because he hopes the new station will help the department to increase it’s fire insurance rating, which could then lower insurance premiums for Leland taxpayers.
In addition to the new station, another station on Village Road, Station 51, is being relocated to Highway 74. The department is working on creating revised response districts to better serve it’s residents.
